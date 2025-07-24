GloRilla arrested after officers found drugs during burglary investigation

Forsyth County, Georgia - Rapper GloRilla was recently arrested after police officers allegedly found drugs at her Georgia home while investigating a burglary.

Rapper GloRilla is facing two drug charges after officers found marijuana while investigating a burglary at her Georgia home over the weekend. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, authorities with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office were called to the home of the rapper, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, on Saturday around 1:30 AM.

Three unidentified suspects entered the home while Woods was not there and began stealing various items.

A friend of Woods who was present in the home discovered the suspects and attempted – but failed – to shoot them as they fled the scene.

During their investigation, officers found a "significant amount of marijuana" in the closet of the master bedroom that they claim was "in plain view," and quickly issued a warrant for Woods' arrest.



By Tuesday, Woods turned herself in to the Forsyth County Jail, where she was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. She was quickly released on a $22,260 bond.



Variety reports that the same day of her release, the rapper went on to perform at the WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Woods' arrest has raised skepticism from fans on social media, who have asked how a burglary investigation turned into a drug bust.