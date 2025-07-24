Star Wars creator George Lucas to appear at San Diego Comic-Con for first time ever

San Diego, California - Comic-Con kicks off Thursday in San Diego, California, with expectations running high among devoted fans keen to catch a glimpse of George Lucas at his first-ever appearance at the convention.

George Lucas (r.) is set to make his first-ever appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego, California. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

Other expected highlights of the gathering – one of the world's biggest celebrations of pop culture – include the world premiere of the prequel series Alien: Earth.

Comic-Con began holding events in San Diego in 1970, as a low-key and rather niche huddle, but has now grown to an annual get-together that attracts 130,000 people eager to hear behind-the-scenes tidbits from Hollywood stars and directors unveiling their latest projects.

This year's edition will be marked by the presence of legendary filmmaker Lucas, who has never visited the convention before despite Comic-Con culture being deeply rooted in his Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises.

In a session on Sunday set to be moderated by Queen Latifah, Lucas will discuss the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art with Mexican director Guillermo del Toro and Oscar-winning artist Doug Chiang, who has shaped the iconic Star Wars universe for decades.

The museum, scheduled to open in Los Angeles next year, will be dedicated to illustrated narratives and will house the Lucas archive.

"Nearly five decades ago, Star Wars made one of its earliest public appearances at our convention, along with a booth featuring (comic book artist) Howard Chaykin’s now legendary Star Wars poster as a promotional item," said David Glanzer, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer.

"Now, to have Mr. Lucas... is a true full-circle moment. His lifelong dedication to visual storytelling and world-building resonates deeply with us and our community."