Mike Lindell scores win as appeals court throws out loss over stolen election bet
Minneapolis, Minnesota - My Pillow CEO and MAGA conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell scored a legal win after an appeals court said he doesn't have to honor the terms of an election denial contest he launched
Per the Associated Press, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that an arbitration panel overstepped its authority by awarding Robert Zeidman, a Las Vegas-based engineer, $5 million for winning the contest.
Back in August 2021, Lindell launched his "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge," offering a reward of $5 million to anyone who could prove wrong his claims that China helped steal the 2020 election from Trump.
Zeidman rose to the occasion, submitting a 15-page, detailed report that argued the data Lindell's "evidence" didn't contain "any information related to the November 2020 election."
The engineer filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit after Lindell refused to pay up, and in April 2023, an arbitration panel ruled unanimously that he had satisfied the rules of the contest.
Lindell was ordered by a federal judge in 2024 to shell out.
Following the appeals court's ruling, Lindell said in an interview: "It's a great day for our country."
"This is a big win. It opens the door to getting rid of these electronic voting machines and getting paper ballots, hand-counted," he claimed.
Lindell has faced several other lawsuits over his election-denying conspiracies, including a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, in which he was ordered to pay $2.3 million last month.
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP