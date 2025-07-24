Mike Lindell scores win as appeals court throws out loss over stolen election bet

Minneapolis, Minnesota - My Pillow CEO and MAGA conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell scored a legal win after an appeals court said he doesn't have to honor the terms of an election denial contest he launched

An appeals court recently annulled a $5 million payment businessman and MAGA figure Mike Lindell was ordered to pay after losing his stolen election bet. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per the Associated Press, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that an arbitration panel overstepped its authority by awarding Robert Zeidman, a Las Vegas-based engineer, $5 million for winning the contest.

Back in August 2021, Lindell launched his "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge," offering a reward of $5 million to anyone who could prove wrong his claims that China helped steal the 2020 election from Trump.

Zeidman rose to the occasion, submitting a 15-page, detailed report that argued the data Lindell's "evidence" didn't contain "any information related to the November 2020 election."

The engineer filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit after Lindell refused to pay up, and in April 2023, an arbitration panel ruled unanimously that he had satisfied the rules of the contest.

Lindell was ordered by a federal judge in 2024 to shell out.

Following the appeals court's ruling, Lindell said in an interview: "It's a great day for our country."

"This is a big win. It opens the door to getting rid of these electronic voting machines and getting paper ballots, hand-counted," he claimed.