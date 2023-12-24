Hailey Bieber reveals new "tiny baby" tattoo
Los Angeles, California - Fans are going wild as model Hailey Bieber debuted her latest ink.
On her Instagram Story, Bieber revealed she got another tattoo: a small, delicate bow on her wrist.
"New tiny baby tat," she proudly captioned the photo.
Bieber's more than 50.7 million followers are unlikely to be surprised by the sight.
Not only is her husband Justin Bieber covered in ink, but the 27-year-old herself also has more than 20 works of body art, she told Elle in 2021.
That number has since gone up.
Her more recent additions include a "J" on her ring finger (in a nod to her husband), a cross and the word "Lover" on the back of her neck, her parents' wedding date on her wrist, and a small heart on her collarbone.
Hailey Bieber regrets her first tattoo
The blonde beauty started her tattoo collection at the age of 18 with a small image of a handgun, which she now regrets.
"I think at 18, I was like, 'Yeah! That looks cool.' But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent," she told Elle.
She has not yet revealed the meaning behind her newest tat.
Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/Screenshot/haileybieber & Michael Tran / AFP