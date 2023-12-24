Hailey Bieber reveals new "tiny baby" tattoo

Los Angeles, California - Fans are going wild as model Hailey Bieber debuted her latest ink.

Hailey Bieber's latest tattoo features a small, delicate bow on her wrist. © Instagram/Screenshot/haileybieber

On her Instagram Story, Bieber revealed she got another tattoo: a small, delicate bow on her wrist.

"New tiny baby tat," she proudly captioned the photo.

Bieber's more than 50.7 million followers are unlikely to be surprised by the sight.

Not only is her husband Justin Bieber covered in ink, but the 27-year-old herself also has more than 20 works of body art, she told Elle in 2021.

That number has since gone up.

Her more recent additions include a "J" on her ring finger (in a nod to her husband), a cross and the word "Lover" on the back of her neck, her parents' wedding date on her wrist, and a small heart on her collarbone.