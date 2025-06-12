Recovered John Lennon letter ranting over Paul McCartney's snoring to be sold at auction

London, UK - A 1962 love letter from John Lennon to his future wife Cynthia, in which he complains about Paul McCartney's snoring, will be sold at Christie's next month, the London auction house said.

The 21-year-old Lennon wrote the letter over five nights in April 1962, during the Beatles' residency at the Star-Club in Hamburg.

"I love love love you and I'm missing you like mad," wrote the songwriter, before adding a lewd suggestion.

The letter is expected to fetch up to £40,000 ($54,000) when it is sold on July 9.

In it, Lennon mentions close friend and original Beatles' bassist Stuart Sutcliffe, who had died days before, saying he had considered visiting his fiancée Astrid, "but I would be so awkward."

He opposed Cynthia's plans to share a house with McCartney's then-girlfriend Dot Rhone in Liverpool, saying, "We would never be alone really ... imagine having her there all the time when we were in bed – and imagine Paul coming all the time."

He complained about his bandmate's bedtime habits, writing, "Paul's leaping about on my head (he's in a bunk on top of me and he's snoring) ... Shurrup M carntey (sic)!..."

Lennon signed off the letter: "I love you I love you please wait for me and don't be sad and work hard be a clever little Cyn Powell."