Iconic soul musician D'Angelo dead at 51 after long health struggle

New York, New York - Celebrated soul musician D'Angelo has died at the age of 51 after battling pancreatic cancer , several media outlets reported Tuesday.

D'Angelo (L), American R&B and neo soul singer-songwriter, plays for reporters at a Spotify news conference May 20, 2015 in New York. © Don Emmert / AFP

The R&B icon and neo-soul pioneer melded genres and opened doors as he stretched the boundaries of Black pop traditions while producing sensuous hits including Brown Sugar and the Untitled (How Does It Feel).

The risque, shirtless music video for the latter track catapulted the artist to superstardom, though he struggled with the weight of his newfound pop culture fame.

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life... After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D'Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D'Angelo, has been called home," his family said in a statement to Variety.

D'Angelo was an acclaimed R&B singer and won plaudits for albums including his 1995 debut Brown Sugar and Voodoo, released in 2000.

Voodoo's lead single Untitled (How Does It Feel) won him the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, and the album was named Best R&B Album.

D'Angelo was known for blending styles, as well as an improvisational approach. He was a fan of analog production, favored long jam sessions, and was a serial collaborator.

Music industry bible Pitchfork credited D'Angelo with helping to "define the neo-soul movement."