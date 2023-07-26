Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has reportedly passed away

London, UK - Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has reportedly died at the age of 56.

The Irish Times reported on Wednesday that the Grammy-winning musician had passed away, but no details about her cause of death have been released.

O'Connor is survived by three children.

Her son, 17-year-old Shane, died in January 2022 after he went missing while under suicide watch at a hospital in Ireland.

Earlier this month, the Nothing Compares 2 U artist shared a tribute to her late son on Twitter that read, "Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul."

O'Connor had been open about her own battles with mental illness throughout her career. After moving back to London, she took to Facebook to announce her plans to begin touring once again after releasing an album next year.