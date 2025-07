Oprah Winfrey fires back at claims she blocked Hawaii road from tsunami evacuees

Maui County, Hawaii - Oprah Winfrey refuted widespread online claims Wednesday that she blocked off a private road on Hawaii property she owns, preventing tsunami evacuees from quickly reaching higher ground.

Oprah Winfrey has fired back at claims that she blocked off a road on her Hawaii property, preventing tsunami evacuees from reaching higher ground. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Winfrey has a residence on the Hawaiian island of Maui, where tsunami warnings were issued after a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck Russia.

Nicole Nichols, a spokesperson for the billionaire talk show host, told AFP Winfrey's team contacted local law enforcement and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure the road was opened "as soon as we heard the tsunami warnings."

"Any reports otherwise are false," Nichols said in a statement.

Across social media, angry users accused Winfrey of refusing to make her road available at any point to evacuees, despite heavy traffic on the island. Some posts amassed millions of views.

But Maui officials repeatedly listed the route as an option in emergency alerts.

"Oprah's road is open to get Upcountry," the county wrote, citing the Maui police department.

Nichols said local law enforcement had been helping residents through the road 50 cars at a time and that the passageway would remain open "as long as necessary."

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later downgraded the situation in Hawaii to a tsunami advisory, and Maui authorities lifted evacuation orders.