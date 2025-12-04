Kate Winslet says she is "so proud" as directorial debut premieres

London, UK - Oscar-winning British actor Kate Winslet said she was "so proud" of herself for directing her first film Goodbye June and would "love to do more."

Joe Anders (l.) poses with his mother, Kate Winslet, on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the world premiere of the film Goodbye June in central London on December 3, 2025. © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Speaking at the Christmas drama's world premiere in London on Wednesday, the 50-year-old Winslet, who also acts in the film, said she found the experience of directing "incredibly rewarding."

"I loved being with those actors, I loved being with the children, to that extent, and also the collaboration with the crew, because it all has to work together, you all have to be a team, and it's something that, it really just lifted me up," she told AFP.

The film, about siblings coming together as their elderly mother's health takes a turn for the worse at Christmas, was inspired by the death of Winslet's mother and was written by Winslet's son, Joe Anders, whose father is British director Sam Mendes.

"I was so impressed by it and loved the dialogue – it was just phenomenal," she said of her son's script.

"And so when it came to the point that the script was ready to send out to directors, I just realized that there was no way we could possibly let it go."