Katie Miller melts down after Pete Davidson mocks ICE in surprise SNL appearance: "drivel, not comedy"

Washington DC - Katie Miller, the wife of White House policy advisor Stephen Miller, fumed after comedian Pete Davidson mocked President Donald Trump 's immigration agenda during a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Katie Miller (l.), the wife of Stephen Miller, criticized Saturday Night Live after comedian Pete Davidson (r.) mocked ICE. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Sunday, Miller argued that the iconic comedy show, which has been on air for over 50 years, was no longer funny.

"For over a decade, not only hasn't SNL been funny, but it's been [the] voice of woke corporate leftists and the elite – that's why these skits have devolved into drivel, not comedy," Miller argued.

"Now imagine if they actually mocked their globalist overlords instead of bowing to their groupthink," she added.

"ICE are heroes."

Miller's post included a clip from the recent episode of SNL in which Davidson, a former cast member of the show, returned to play Trump's border czar Tom Homan.

In the skit, ICE agents complain to Homan about protesters in Minneapolis carrying guns.

Davidson, in character, responds, "Well, let's flip it around. How many of you went to a Stop the Steal protest with a loaded automatic weapon?"

"I'm Tom Homan, OK?" Davidson continues. "I am the separating-families-at-the-border guy. I'm the on-film-taking-a-$50,000-bribe guy. And y'all are making me look like the upstanding, reasonable adult in the room. That's crazy!"