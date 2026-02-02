Is Brooklyn Beckham planning a tell-all book about family feud?
Montecito, California - There's seemingly no end in sight for the Beckham family drama, but should David and Victoria be worried about their son Brooklyn's next move?
Even though the former soccer star and the ex-Spice Girl are said to have long sought a reunion with their 26-year-old son, that possibility seems to be growing ever slimmer.
After Brooklyn's explosive rant about his parents, he made it clear that he is focused on his own life with his wife Nicola.
However, sources have now alleged that the aspiring chef is planning yet another dramatic escalation in the family feud: a tell-all book!
Per The Mirror, Brooklyn might be ready to pull a Prince Harry and drop a salacious memoir about his famous family.
According to the report, Brooklyn and Nicola's recent vacation to the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, is said to be a subtle hint at precisely this plan.
After all, it was at this very location that Harry gave his fateful interview with Oprah Winfrey ahead of his bombshell tell-all Spare, which is said to have permanently damaged his relationship with the royals.
Does Brooklyn Beckham want to follow in Prince Harry's footsteps?
Insiders there suspect that the Beckham scion could soon publish his own autobiography to reveal even more juicy details about life in the Beckham household.
According to reports, the same publishing house that brought out Spare has already contacted Brooklyn to talk to him about a possible contract.
"He's seen how well the book did for Harry… Same publisher. Same idea of finally telling your truth. That's not a coincidence," a source dished.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP