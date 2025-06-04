Has Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's rekindled romance flamed out?

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have once again called it quits – but what was the reason for their breakup this time?

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker (l.) are over – again – after briefly rekindling their romance earlier this year. © Collage: Christian Petersen & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As reported by Us Weekly on Tuesday, the supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player apparently split over a month ago.

The latest news comes after Kenny and Devin reportedly rekindled their romance in February.

An insider said of the former couple, "They have been off and on for years now and have called it quits recently."

"It always comes down to them both being busy, navigating schedules, and just not being on the same page," the tipster added. "They have communication issues."

The pair first sparked reunion rumors after they were spotted getting dinner in Aspen after their breakup in 2022.

The 818 Tequila founder famously dated Bad Bunny following their split, but then found herself in a bit of a love triangle when she was spotted hanging out with Devin again after ending things with the rapper.