Kylie Jenner spills plastic surgery details in rare comment to fan

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner is done keeping secrets! The reality star got very candid about her plastic surgery experience in a rare reply to a curious fan.

Kylie Jenner spilled the exact details of her boob job in a comment replying to a curious fan. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie decided to spill the beans after a TikToker recently posted a video asking her to share the details of her boob job, as she was looking for a similar outcome.

Surprisingly, the post not only reached the 27-year-old A-lister herself, but even scored a reply!

"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!" she wrote, adding that her doctor was Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher. "hope this helps lol."



In the past, Kylie had been far more closed off when it came to her cosmetic enhancements.

After repeatedly denying rumors of a boob job, she confirmed that she had indeed undergone the procedure during a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, where she admitted she had "never got them done to begin with."

Kylie explained that she was still healing from the breast augmentation when she got pregnant with her daughter, Stormi, at 20 years old, and said that she would recommend anyone considering the procedure to wait until after they have kids because of how pregnancy can affect the body.