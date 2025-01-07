Did Kendall Jenner inspire her ex Bad Bunny's new album?

New York, New York - Bad Bunny has brushed off speculation that his ex, Kendall Jenner , was the muse for his buzzy new album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Bad Bunny (r.) brushed off speculation that Kendall Jenner was the inspiration for his buzzy new album Debí Tirar Más Fotos. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Speaking with Time magazine over the weekend, the 30-year-old musician said, "I have written songs inspired by people that people don't have a f**king clue who they are."

"The meaning of the song can vary in many things, like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love," he added. "But it can be many other things, too, that are no longer there."

Given that the album – which translates to I Should Have Taken More Photos in English – focuses heavily on heartbreak, it's no surprise fans were quick to make connections to his ill-fated romance with Kendall.

The 28-year-old reality star was first linked to Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, in early 2023.

The two made things official in the public eye later that year, but they were reported to have split up by December 2023.

Kendall reunited with Benito in early 2024, but it was revealed that the couple had again called it quits that September.