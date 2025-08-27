Kris Jenner breaks silence on dramatic facelift: "This is aging gracefully"

Los Angeles, California - Reality star Kris Jenner has broken her silence on her recent plastic surgery after the 69-year-old's drastically younger appearance caused a stir online.

Kris Jenner opened up about getting another facelift ahead of her 70th birthday. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@krisjenner

The iconic momager shocked fans earlier this year with a dramatically different appearance, with some even mistaking her for her daughters.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Kris confirmed she had undergone another facelift to revitalize her looks ahead of her next birthday.

"I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh," she said. "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

Kris will turn the big 7-0 in November, and she emphasized that there should be no shame in getting older.

"If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don't want to do anything – then don't do anything," she said.

"But for me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version."

The Kardashians star revealed that her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, joined on the day of the procedure, while Kim Kardashian gave her support via FaceTime.