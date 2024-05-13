Kardashian-Jenners celebrate Mother's Day on social media: "Today is a day to celebrate you"

Los Angeles, California - The Kardashian -Jenner clan took to social media to celebrate the moms in their lives with heartfelt notes and throwback snaps.

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Mother's Day in style this year! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian led the pack with a nostalgic Instagram post featuring a carousel of sweet snaps spanning generations.

The photos included Kim with her mom, Kris Jenner, and her maternal grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.

Sisterly love was also on full display, with glimpses of Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner – all shown with their own kiddos.

Keeping it simple and light, Kim captioned the post, "Happy Mother's Day."

The SKIMs mogul's own kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West – also made a few special appearances in the adorable montage.

Kris Jenner also took to her personal Instagram page to share a lengthy and emotional tribute for the holiday!