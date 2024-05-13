Kardashian-Jenners celebrate Mother's Day on social media: "Today is a day to celebrate you"
Los Angeles, California - The Kardashian-Jenner clan took to social media to celebrate the moms in their lives with heartfelt notes and throwback snaps.
On Sunday, Kim Kardashian led the pack with a nostalgic Instagram post featuring a carousel of sweet snaps spanning generations.
The photos included Kim with her mom, Kris Jenner, and her maternal grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.
Sisterly love was also on full display, with glimpses of Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner – all shown with their own kiddos.
Keeping it simple and light, Kim captioned the post, "Happy Mother's Day."
The SKIMs mogul's own kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West – also made a few special appearances in the adorable montage.
Kris Jenner also took to her personal Instagram page to share a lengthy and emotional tribute for the holiday!
Kris Jenner wishes all moms a "Happy Mother's Day"
Kris Jenner was not going to be outdone by her daughter, however!
She also shared a photo dump with a heartfelt caption.
The 68-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch expressed gratitude for her children – Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie.
"Being your mom has been the most incredible journey of my entire life," she wrote.
Kris went on to praise her daughters, most of whom are now mothers themselves, on how she finds joy in "watching [them] blossom, and grow and also nurture, raise, teach and love [their] own children."
She also discussed her role as a grandmother, calling it a "fabulous, magical and special experience."
Kris concluded the post by wishing all moms a day filled with "joy, love and special moments."
Kim responded to her mom's heartwarming message in the comments section, writing, "I love you so much mom! This is the sweetest message. So grateful for you and MJ."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian