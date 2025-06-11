Kim Kardashian slams ICE raids in Los Angeles: "There HAS to be a BETTER way"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has spoken out against the Trump administration's aggressive immigration raids in her native Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old reality star took to her Instagram story on Tuesday as protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued in the city.

"When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals – great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up," Kardashian wrote. "We have to do what's right."

She continued on to praise the immigrant community in Los Angeles, saying that they are deeply "woven into the fabric of this city."

"They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family," the SKIMs mogul said, adding, "We can't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely.

"There HAS to be a BETTER way."

President Donald Trump has deployed thousands of National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles, going over the heads of local leaders who have condemned the move as an authoritarian effort to escalate the situation.