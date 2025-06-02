Kim Kardashian takes security detail to new level after Paris robbery trial

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian isn't taking chances when it comes to safety after her traumatic Paris robbery!

Kim Kardashian has increased her security detail after her harrowing 2016 Paris robbery. © Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Following the guilty verdict given to the "ringleader" behind the 44-year-old mogul's 2016 heist, Kim has reportedly learned from her mistakes and now has "president-level" security protocol.

A tipster told RadarOnline that The Kardashians alum "doesn't go anywhere without her full team" – which consists of "former intelligence guys" and "ex-military" – that apparently costs her about $12 million a year.

Another source explained that Kim has "built a fortress around her life" as the robbery "completely changed the game" and has pushed the SKIMS founder to go that extra mile, because "there was no way she was ever going to allow that kind of vulnerability again."

Kim's updated security measure may be a little more extensive – and who could blame her?