Glenn Close gets surprisingly candid about Kim Kardashian's acting chops

Los Angeles, California - Glenn Close got candid on Kim Kardashian 's acting chops after their show All's Fair was critically panned!

Glenn Close (l.) dished on Kim Kardashian's (center r.) "seriousness" despite not being a skilled actor on the set of All's Fair. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The 78-year-old told Variety that The Kardashians star was very fair about her experience while filming Ryan Murphy's "sexy" legal drama.

Glenn shared that Kim "had no pretensions that she was a great actress," adding, "She was smart enough to have people around her who she could learn from."

The 101 Dalmatians star further praised the SKIMS co-founder's "seriousness of intent," explaining that Kim "always knew her lines" and was never late but always "prepared."

"If she was a big ego or what I call a 'life-is-too-short person,' I would have been unhappy, but she's not," Glenn explained.

All's Fair, which follows an all-female team of divorce attorneys, also stars acting powerhouses like Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

The Hulu series debuted earlier this month to negative reviews, though viewers praised the "camp" show.