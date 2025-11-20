Glenn Close gets surprisingly candid about Kim Kardashian's acting chops
Los Angeles, California - Glenn Close got candid on Kim Kardashian's acting chops after their show All's Fair was critically panned!
The 78-year-old told Variety that The Kardashians star was very fair about her experience while filming Ryan Murphy's "sexy" legal drama.
Glenn shared that Kim "had no pretensions that she was a great actress," adding, "She was smart enough to have people around her who she could learn from."
The 101 Dalmatians star further praised the SKIMS co-founder's "seriousness of intent," explaining that Kim "always knew her lines" and was never late but always "prepared."
"If she was a big ego or what I call a 'life-is-too-short person,' I would have been unhappy, but she's not," Glenn explained.
All's Fair, which follows an all-female team of divorce attorneys, also stars acting powerhouses like Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Niecy Nash-Betts.
The Hulu series debuted earlier this month to negative reviews, though viewers praised the "camp" show.
But both Kim and Glenn have trolled the critics, with the latter even doing a riff on her Fatal Attraction role in a cheeky Instagram post!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Bertrand GUAY / AFP