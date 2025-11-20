Glenn Close gets surprisingly candid about Kim Kardashian's acting chops

Kim Kardashian's All's Fair co-star, Glenn Close, praised the reality star's professionalism, though Kim admitted her insecurities about acting.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Glenn Close got candid on Kim Kardashian's acting chops after their show All's Fair was critically panned!

Glenn Close (l.) dished on Kim Kardashian's (center r.) "seriousness" despite not being a skilled actor on the set of All's Fair.
Glenn Close (l.) dished on Kim Kardashian's (center r.) "seriousness" despite not being a skilled actor on the set of All's Fair.  © IMAGO / Bestimage

The 78-year-old told Variety that The Kardashians star was very fair about her experience while filming Ryan Murphy's "sexy" legal drama.

Glenn shared that Kim "had no pretensions that she was a great actress," adding, "She was smart enough to have people around her who she could learn from."

The 101 Dalmatians star further praised the SKIMS co-founder's "seriousness of intent," explaining that Kim "always knew her lines" and was never late but always "prepared."

Millie Bobby Brown's baby daughter adorably crashes interview: "That's my child"
Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown's baby daughter adorably crashes interview: "That's my child"

"If she was a big ego or what I call a 'life-is-too-short person,' I would have been unhappy, but she's not," Glenn explained.

All's Fair, which follows an all-female team of divorce attorneys, also stars acting powerhouses like Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

The Hulu series debuted earlier this month to negative reviews, though viewers praised the "camp" show.

But both Kim and Glenn have trolled the critics, with the latter even doing a riff on her Fatal Attraction role in a cheeky Instagram post!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Bertrand GUAY / AFP

More on Kim Kardashian: