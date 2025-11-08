Kim Kardashian trolls negative All's Fair reviews with cheeky post

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian had the perfect response to the scathing reviews of her new show, All's Fair!

Kim Kardashian (c.) shared images from the premiere of All's Fair amid negative reviews from critics. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 45-year-old clapped back at her haters in her Friday Instagram post after the TV drama got overwhelmingly negative reviews.

Kim's photo dump featured her latest red carpet look, plus screenshots of positive fan reactions to Ryan Murphy's "sexy" new series.

One screenshot showed a fan's post on X that read, "Some of the worst acting I've ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I need 14 seasons."

The multi-hyphenate further trolled the critics by writing for her caption, "Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All's Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus."

Kim also dropped snaps with Ryan, plus her co-stars Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Naomi Watts.

Glenn Close also hit back at the criticism with a riff on her iconic role as Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction in an IG post of her own.