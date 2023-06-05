Kim Kardashian's stunning outfit shown off when out for dinner with daughter North West
Malibu, California - After causing an uproar amid the ongoing writers' strike, Kim Kardashian was seen showing off her stunning physique in Malibu.
On Friday, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner took a break from the drama for a cute dinner date with her daughter North West.
The mom-daughter duo grabbed dinner with a few friends at the popular celebrity hotspot Nobu.
Naturally, Kim causally broke fashion barriers with her chic fit.
The beauty mogul flaunted her tiny waist in a cropped white tank and a pair of low-rise baggy red camo pants.
Kim styled her signature ebony tresses in a slicked-back tight bun and kept her makeup light while completing her ensemble with large black shades.
Meanwhile, her mini-me rocked an oversized Tupac shirt paired with crew socks and sneakers, matching her mom's trendy yet casual vibe for the night.
Did Kim and Kourtney Kardashian avoid each other in Malibu?
Per the Daily Mail, the two weren't the only ones hitting up the 'Bu for some chow, as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were also reportedly out for dinner in the area.
It's intriguing that Kourt and Kim didn't cross paths, as it was confirmed that the siblings' feud would be the main focus of The Kardashians third season.
Still, the sisters did recently reunite in NYC for Travis's Blink-182 concert, seemingly hinting that the tension between them is over - for now.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian