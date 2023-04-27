The Kardashians' season three trailer teases tension between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian!

Los Angeles, California - The tension is at an all-time high in the official trailer for the upcoming season of Hulu's reality TV show, The Kardashians !

Kim Kardashian (r) and Kourtney Kardashian are at odds in the official trailer for season three of The Kardashians. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash & kimkardashian

When Khloé Kardashian teased that there'd be sibling drama in season three of the reality series, she wasn't lying!

On Thursday, the official trailer for The Kardashians dropped, giving viewers a glimpse at what to expect when the show returns in May.

Per the preview, it looks like there's going to be some tension between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian regarding the latter's Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

"My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity," the Poosh owner is heard saying in the trailer with Kim later sharing that she's "confused how this narrative came into her head."

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are then seen discussing the drama, adding: "She felt like her wedding vibes were like stripped from her."

"People think it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not. It’s who she is to her core," Kourtney jabs.

"This tension goes way back," Khloé then explains in confessional.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the SKIMs owner is seen emotionally reacting to her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West and her split from comedian Pete Davidson.