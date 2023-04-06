The Kardashians' season three boasts sibling drama and more!

Los Angeles, California - Sibling rivalry, breakups, and secret baby names: Here's the tea on what to expect when the Hulu show The Kardashians returns!

From Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's split to Kourtney Kardashian apparently creating a rift between the sisters, here's what to expect when the third season of The Kardashians debuts in May.

And lest we forget the other dramatic moments that've recently taken place amid the Kar-Jenners' personal lives.

Yet, it's been teased that the next chapter of the famous clan's reality TV journey has some family drama in store for viewers.

Season two of the reality show lacked piping hot drama and barely touched on Tristan Thompson 's controversial paternity scandal.

Khloé Kardashian (c) has teased that sibling drama will be highlighted in the upcoming season of The Kardashians. © Screenshot/Instagram/krisjenner

KoKo recently dished that the sibling drama will be front and center this season.

"There's a lot of sibling drama, which believe it or not, we don’t have all the time," she teased on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"We have little spats here or there, but there is sibling drama. The main stuff is definitely the sibling drama between some of the sisters."

Enter Mrs. Barker, who has reportedly been accused of drifting apart from the rest of the Kar-Jenners as of late.

During an interview with the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Kourt said of her relationship with her siblings, "I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing.

"I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in," Kourtney dished.

It seems like the siblings' dynamic will be one of the many storylines fans can expect this go-around.