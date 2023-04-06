The Kardashians' season three boasts sibling drama and more!
Los Angeles, California - Sibling rivalry, breakups, and secret baby names: Here's the tea on what to expect when the Hulu show The Kardashians returns!
Season two of the reality show lacked piping hot drama and barely touched on Tristan Thompson's controversial paternity scandal.
Yet, it's been teased that the next chapter of the famous clan's reality TV journey has some family drama in store for viewers.
And lest we forget the other dramatic moments that've recently taken place amid the Kar-Jenners' personal lives.
From Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's split to Kourtney Kardashian apparently creating a rift between the sisters, here's what to expect when the third season of The Kardashians debuts in May.
Sibling drama is coming this season on The Kardashians!
KoKo recently dished that the sibling drama will be front and center this season.
"There's a lot of sibling drama, which believe it or not, we don’t have all the time," she teased on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
"We have little spats here or there, but there is sibling drama. The main stuff is definitely the sibling drama between some of the sisters."
Enter Mrs. Barker, who has reportedly been accused of drifting apart from the rest of the Kar-Jenners as of late.
During an interview with the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Kourt said of her relationship with her siblings, "I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing.
"I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in," Kourtney dished.
It seems like the siblings' dynamic will be one of the many storylines fans can expect this go-around.
The Kardashians: Babies, breakups, and engagements will be highlighted in season three
A few major arcs that will probably be addressed in The Kardashians' third season are Kylie and Kim's respective splits from Travis and Pete Davidson.
There's also the mystery surrounding Khloé's baby boy's name, plus where exactly she stands with her unfaithful baby daddy and now neighbor.
Also, will viewers uncover if Kris Jenner is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Corey Gamble?
Find out when The Kardashians drama-filled season three debuts on Hulu May 25!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/krisjenner