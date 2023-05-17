Does Kim Kardashian have a road map to fame for North West?

Los Angeles, California - It seems Kim Kardashian may be laying out a road map to fame for her firstborn North West. Here's what we know.

Kim Kardashian (r.) and Kanye West's daughter North West (l.) may be on the fast track to fame. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

When you're the daughter of Kim K and Kanye "Ye" West, it's safe to assume the fashion world is your oyster. This certainly seems to be the case with North West!

Given that North was recently hitting up portions of the 2023 Met Gala with Kim and frequently tags along with the SKIMS owner to various high-fashion events, it's no surprise to learn that North may want to dip her toe in the fountain of fame just like her parents.

Apparently, Kim and Ye are fully supportive of their nine-year-old daughter's celebrity dreams – perhaps a bit too supportive.

An unnamed source recently dished to Life & Style that Kim "always had hopes for [North], but the pressure she puts on her, which may be unintentional, is real."

However, part of that alleged "pressure" may come from North herself.

"North wants to be a big star, she says she wants to be bigger and more famous than her mom and dad. That’s an enormous amount of pressure to put on a little kid," the source dished.

Kim recently shared a series of snaps on Instagram, showing herself and North rocking matching black outfits while dripping in Chanel. The post was captioned: "It’s North’s world, I’m just in it."