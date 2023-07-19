Las Vegas Police search home connected to unsolved murder of Tupac Shakur

Henderson, Nevada - Nearly 30 years after iconic rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally gunned down, local police may have a new lead on the whereabouts of his murderer .

On Monday evening, Las Vegas Metro Police conducted a search of a home in connection to the unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & UPI Photo

According to The Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department served a search on Monday night at a home in the suburb of Henderson that may shed some light on the unsolved murder.

A neighbor claims they witnessed several officers exit their vehicles with guns drawn, ordering occupants within the home to walk out with their hands up.

"The search warrant that we conducted is in connection with the Tupac Shakur case," Lt. Jason Johansson said.

"It's a case that's gone unsolved, and hopefully, one day, we can change that," he added.

It's unclear if any arrests were made during the search.

On September 7, 1996, Shakur was shot several times while in a vehicle on the Las Vegas strip, dying from his injuries in the hospital a few days later on September 13. He was only 25 years old.

To this day, he is universally praised as a legend in hip-hop and considered by many to be one of the greatest rappers of all time.