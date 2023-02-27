Lily Allen takes to Instagram to announce big decision to boost her "focus"

New York, New York - Singer Lily Allen has told fans on Instagram that she is taking a social media break due to concentration issues.

Singer Lily Allen is saying goodbye to Instagram for the time being as she focuses on upcoming projects. © Collage: 123RF/bigtunaonline & Screenshot/Instagram/@lilyallen

Allen also shared a note of hope with her 1.5 million followers on Instagram, saying she plans to use the time away from her cell phone for "really great things coming up work wise."

In her post on Sunday, the 37-year-old star shared that she wants to fully focus on her upcoming work out of respect for everyone involved.

Lately, the Smile singer has been finding it increasingly difficult to focus "because phone."

That's why she's choosing to draw a line: "I'm going dark for a bit."

But Allen's Instagram profile won't come to a complete standstill, as her PR team will continue to provide "bits and bobs" for her fans on the platform.