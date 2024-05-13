Steve Buscemi punched in the face and left injured in shocking random attack

New York, New York - Big Lebowski and Boardwalk Empire star Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Manhattan last week in what reports have described as a random attack on the Hollywood actor.

Steve Buscemi is recovering after being assaulted by a random man in Manhattan last week, according to his publicist. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a shocking incident first reported by the New York Post on Sunday, Buscemi was punched in the face by a complete stranger last Wednesday morning.

The 66-year-old had to be taken to a nearby hospital with bruises and bleeding in his left eye, according to his publicist.

"He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York," a statement cited by the Post said.

Police are still searching for the suspect in the assault and have appealed to the public for tips.

Buscemi is the second Boardwalk Empire alum in as many months to be attacked in the streets of New York.