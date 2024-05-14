Kylie Jenner shares rare photos with her kids Stormi and Aire for Mother's Day

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner celebrated Mother's Day with several never-before-seen snaps of her little ones, Stormi and Aire.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old mogul took to Instagram to share new photos with her two children – both of whom she shares with her ex, rapper Travis Scott.

The first snap saw Stormi brush her two-year-old brother's hair, while another showed Kylie posing with her kids in matching red Christmas pajamas.

The post also included some adorable bonding moments between the siblings, as well as a few sweet snaps of each kid smiling.

Kylie dropped a new behind-the-scenes photo from her time at Paris Fashion Week in January as well, showing the reality star pose with Stormi and Aire as they cling to her sheer, mermaid-inspired Maison Margiela gown.

The new IG post comes on the heels of Kylie's outing with big sister Kendall in Sin City, where the duo promoted their respective alcohol brands – Sprinter and 818 Tequila – at Marquee Las Vegas' Summer Kickoff.

The event seemingly confirmed that the Khy founder is still going strong with Timothée Chalamet, as eagle-eyed fans caught that her phone's lock screen is still the same photo of the two kissing that was first spotted last September.

