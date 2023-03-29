Lizzy McAlpine deletes tweets after swift backlash from Swifties

Rising star Lizzy McAlpine shared her Taylor Swift -inspired music dreams on Twitter , and now social media users are running to her defense after trolls threw shade.

Lizzy McAlpine deleted a Taylor Swift-inspired tweet after apparent backlash from Swifties. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Unsplash/@maria_shalabaieva

The 23-year-old singer experienced recent success with her acclaimed album Five Seconds Flat in 2022.

You may also know the up-and-comer from her 2020 original song Ceilings, which has recently gone viral on TikTok.



But it seems the rising musician is now trending on Twitter for a different reason, and it may involve John Mayer and the Swifties.

In January, it was announced that McAlpine would be an opener for John Mayer, a former flame of Swift's, during his Solo tour.

But not too long after the announcement that created some backlash from Swifties, McAlpine cancelled her appearance citing a scheduling conflict.

However, on Wednesday, McAlpine posted a since-deleted tweet that read, "i want to be @taylorswift13 when i grow up" which led to even more backlash from Swifties.

Though McAlpine dropped out of Mayer's tour months ago, fans have flocked to the social media platform in defense of the rising talent in light of her recently deleted tweets.