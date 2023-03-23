Marry Poppins star Dick Van Dyke involved in car crash

Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke sustained "moderate injuries" in a Malibu car crash last week. © Collage: Kevin Winter / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP & screenshot/Instagram/Dick Van Dyke

The 97-year-old actor was driving in the rain last Wednesday morning when his car slid off the roadway and crashed into a block wall and a gate, a law enforcement spokesperson said. There were no other vehicles or passengers involved in the collision.



According to TMZ, Van Dyke was bleeding from the nose and mouth and possibly suffered a concussion in the crash. A law enforcement spokesperson verified to the LA Times that he suffered "moderate injuries to the face area."

Members of the LA County Fire Department treated Van Dyke on the scene and encouraged him to go to the hospital. The Emmy winner – who was "alert and oriented" while interacting with paramedics – was not transported to the hospital via ambulance.

However, law enforcement was under the impression that he went later or a friend or a relative later took him to the hospital.