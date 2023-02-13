Post Malone's face tattoos get him barred from a bar in Australia

Perth, Australia - Rapper Post Malone was rejected from entering a bar over the weekend for being in violation of their strict dress code due to his many tattoos .

Post Malone was turned away from a bar in Perth, Australia for being in violation of their dress code which prohibits face and neck tattoos. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch

Posty has been supporting the Red Hot Chili Peppers for six dates of their stadium tour in Australia, and after wrapping up the final show on Sunday at Perth’s Optus Stadium, he decided to hit a nearby bar where he was turned away for a wild reason.

"They turned me away for my tattoos," the rapper told The West Australian.

The bar apparently has a dress code that prohibits "face, neck, and offensive tattoos," which, at least for the first two, Malone has plenty of.



"I've never really experienced anything like that," he added.

The QT Hotel issued a statement via the Daily Mail apologizing to the musician for the ordeal.

"At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has been recognized for this for many years," the statement read.

"However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion, and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologize to the individuals affected."