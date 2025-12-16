Shia LaBeouf reveals massive new full-back tattoo with a heavy personal meaning

Los Angeles, California - Actor and former child star Shia LaBeouf used a post on X to reveal a massive new tattoo that covers most of his back and holds a very special meaning to him.

The Transformers and Fury star shocked fans when he debuted his new back inking on X over the weekend, complete with an advertisement for the tattoo studio and a message that read, "She's got my back."

In a short video, LaBeouf showed off his new piece, a massive tattoo featuring the likeness of a smiling baby girl in a bucket hat.

It seems that the child is LaBeouf's daughter, Isabel, whom he and Mia Goth welcomed into the world in 2022.

Little is known about Isabel, and just as little is known about his on-off relationship with Goth.

LaBeouf has had a messy ride over the last few years after he was sued by his ex-girlfriend in 2020 over allegations of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress.

The incident saw him removed from a Netflix awards campaign, and he embarked on a hiatus from the spotlight.

During a podcast with actor Jon Bernthal in 2022, he suggested that he had "hurt that woman."