Shia LaBeouf reveals massive new full-back tattoo with a heavy personal meaning

Actor and former child star Shia LaBeouf used a post on X to reveal a massive new tattoo that covers most of his back and holds a very special meaning to him.

By Evan Williams

Los Angeles, California - Actor and former child star Shia LaBeouf used a post on X to reveal a massive new tattoo that covers most of his back and holds a very special meaning to him.

Shia LaBeouf used a post on X to reveal a massive new tattoo that covers most of his back and holds a very special meaning to him.
Shia LaBeouf used a post on X to reveal a massive new tattoo that covers most of his back and holds a very special meaning to him.  © AFP/Valery Hache

The Transformers and Fury star shocked fans when he debuted his new back inking on X over the weekend, complete with an advertisement for the tattoo studio and a message that read, "She's got my back."

In a short video, LaBeouf showed off his new piece, a massive tattoo featuring the likeness of a smiling baby girl in a bucket hat.

It seems that the child is LaBeouf's daughter, Isabel, whom he and Mia Goth welcomed into the world in 2022.

Cardi B switches up style as she gushes over Saudi Arabia in viral vids: "Everything is mashallah"
Cardi B Cardi B switches up style as she gushes over Saudi Arabia in viral vids: "Everything is mashallah"

Little is known about Isabel, and just as little is known about his on-off relationship with Goth.

LaBeouf has had a messy ride over the last few years after he was sued by his ex-girlfriend in 2020 over allegations of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress.

The incident saw him removed from a Netflix awards campaign, and he embarked on a hiatus from the spotlight.

During a podcast with actor Jon Bernthal in 2022, he suggested that he had "hurt that woman."

But when it comes to the subject of his brand-new inking, his two-year-old daughter Isabel, very little is known.

During the same interview with Bernthal, he remarked that becoming a father had been the "most magical thing" and a "game changer."

Cover photo: AFP/Valery Hache

More on Celebrities: