Charlie Kirk's widow holds "productive" talk with Candace Owens over assassination conspiracies

Phoenix, Arizona - Erika Kirk, the wife of the late Charlie Kirk , recently held a private meeting with political commentator Candace Owens, who has been spreading conspiracy theories about her husband's murder .

On Monday evening, Erika shared a post on X announcing that she had a "very productive conversation" with Owens, and said "more to come from both of us."

Owens also shared her own post, noting that their meeting was 4 1/2 hours long, during which they "agreed much more than I had anticipated."

She went on to note that while they disagreed on some things, "absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed."

Back in September, Charlie – who was the founder of the conservative youth group Turning Point USA – was fatally shot by an assassin during an event in Utah.

Erika has since taken over TPUSA, vowing to continue her husband's work.

Owens previously worked at TPUSA from 2017 to 2019 and was close friends with Charlie. She has since dedicated entire episodes of her podcast to analyzing his death, and sowing doubt about the official story.

She has also suggested that Charlie was betrayed by many of his friends before his death, and that Israel may have been behind the assassination.