Joe Jonas caught in viral NYC driving fail: "s.o.s would be the right song choice here"
New York, New York - Over the past few days, a video of singer Joe Jonas has gone viral. In it, the poor dude simply cannot seem to manage parallel parking!
A woman named Neha Nas shared the clip on her TikTok account recently and has since reached millions of delighted viewers.
"I love New York because I've been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last 7 minutes," reads the hysterical onscreen text.
Indeed, the recording shows the Jonas Brothers band member sitting in a silver Jeep while he desperately tries to squeeze the car into the seemingly narrow space – over and over again.
Within the comment section, users could hardly contain their laughter.
"they're just like us," wrote one as a second said, "rumor has it he's still trying to parallel park."
Some users even made jokes using the band's own song titles against Joe!
"He completed this parking job in the year 3000," joked one of them, while another said, "s.o.s would be the right song choice here."
Joe Jonas laughs about his silly parking faux pas
And it wasn't just the users who seemed to be amused by the clip – the musician himself also got a chuckle out of the situation.
Addressing Neha Nas, he commented under her viral post: "And I saw you watch and not help once."
But that's not all...
In a reel he has since shared on Instagram with his more than 12.6 million followers, he can be seen stumbling down the street and casually wrapping a scarf around his neck.
"Just finished up parallel parking from yesterday," he wrote in the video caption.
It's pretty clear that the musician is always up for a laugh – even when the jokes are at his expense.
