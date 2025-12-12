Joe Jonas caught in viral NYC driving fail: "s.o.s would be the right song choice here"

New York, New York - Over the past few days, a video of singer Joe Jonas has gone viral. In it, the poor dude simply cannot seem to manage parallel parking!

A woman named Neha Nas shared the clip on her TikTok account recently and has since reached millions of delighted viewers.

"I love New York because I've been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last 7 minutes," reads the hysterical onscreen text.

Indeed, the recording shows the Jonas Brothers band member sitting in a silver Jeep while he desperately tries to squeeze the car into the seemingly narrow space – over and over again.

Within the comment section, users could hardly contain their laughter.

"they're just like us," wrote one as a second said, "rumor has it he's still trying to parallel park."

Some users even made jokes using the band's own song titles against Joe!

"He completed this parking job in the year 3000," joked one of them, while another said, "s.o.s would be the right song choice here."