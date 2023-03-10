Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien reveals shocking reason she has turned down acting jobs
Los Angeles, California - Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien says she has declined acting roles after some startling experiences of sexual harassment.
After more than 10 years in the industry, Van Dien got her big breakthrough in the fourth season of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things, in which she appears as cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham.
While the role could open many doors, the 26-year-old has passed up some recent offers of acting gigs and took to Twitch to share why.
"The last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for," Van Dien said.
"One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to… like, he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them," she continued.
"So… like, that’s my boss. And then I didn’t and I cried and I was so upset."
Grace Van Dien opens up about her future in acting
It is not yet clear when Van Dien will be back in front of the camera for a film or series.
"as i get older, my work priorities are changing. i'm waiting for the right project/the right people to work with," the actor tweeted on Thursday.
"it's nice to feel calm," she added.
Cover photo: Netflix