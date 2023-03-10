Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien reveals shocking reason she has turned down acting jobs

Los Angeles, California - Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien says she has declined acting roles after some startling experiences of sexual harassment.

Grace Van Dien stars as cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things. © Netflix

After more than 10 years in the industry, Van Dien got her big breakthrough in the fourth season of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things, in which she appears as cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham.

While the role could open many doors, the 26-year-old has passed up some recent offers of acting gigs and took to Twitch to share why.

"The last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for," Van Dien said.

"One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to… like, he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them," she continued.

"So… like, that’s my boss. And then I didn’t and I cried and I was so upset."