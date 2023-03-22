Summer House's Ciara Miller makes Bravo history with major modeling gig

New York, New York - Ciara Miller, one of the stars of Bravo's reality TV show Summer House, just accomplished quite the feat after she appeared in a campaign on Victoria's Secret's website.

Summer House star Ciara Miller is the first Bravo celeb to model for Victoria's Secret. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ciaramiller___

When Ciara joined the cast of Summer House in 2020, she was introduced as an ICU nurse. However, throughout her time on the show, the reality TV star voiced interest in changing up her career path.

It seems she's found success in her switch-up, too, as Ciara is now officially the first Bravo star to become a Victoria's Secret model. She's been spotted on the brand's website posing in various pieces of Victoria's Secret merchandise such as bras, robes, and athletic wear.

Speaking of her new career opportunity, Ciara told Page Six, "It’s been a dream for as long as I can remember to work for Victoria’s Secret."



While she may have had a career in nursing, she star said she's modeled since she was 15 years old.

"I put myself through nursing school working as a model, so it’s always been a positive venture for me," Miller added. "Of course working as a Victoria’s Secret model is the ultimate goal!"

Roughly one week prior to appearing on the VS website, Ciara posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram from a Victoria's Secret shoot with the caption: "Dream job come true shooting with @victoriassecret They have out done themselves with this staple piece!"

As for Summer House, the reality TV show is currently in its seventh season and new episodes air on Mondays at 9 PM ET on Bravo.