Is Taylor Swift filming an Eras Tour documentary in LA?
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift had some unexpected company on stage with her for the first few nights of The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, seemingly confirming plans for a documentary about the sold-out stadium tour.
Starting with Thursday's opening night performance, all three of the LA shows so far have been filmed by professional crews.
On Thursday and Friday, the 33-year-old was followed by a camera crew throughout the performance, while robotic cameras were used on Saturday.
It seems Swift has also elected to repeat her outfits each night rather than using any of her alternates, which suggests a potential movie would edit together footage from all of the shows.
Also notable are Swift's surprise song choices. Of the six acoustic tracks played so far, four of them were repeats, so she may have reprised the fan favorites to be featured in the film.
The Anti-Hero singer has made several documentaries and concert movies in the past, including the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour and Miss Americana.
It's unclear if The Eras Tour film will be entirely composed of concert footage (like Reputation) or if it will include behind-the-scenes footage as well.
Taylor Swift performs with camera crews on stage in Los Angeles
With the recent setlist changes, the rumored movie will not feature 'tis the damn season during the evermore set, instead including no body, no crime with HAIM. Long Live will also be played in the Speak Now set, as it was added after the re-recording dropped.
Three more nights remain for the LA shows, so there's still plenty of room for surprises.
While the SoFi Stadium performances were expected to be the last of the US shows, Swift has since added stops in New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis in 2024.
Cover photo: collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP