What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour shows in Los Angeles?
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is bringing the US leg of The Eras Tour to a close, and with six shows in Los Angeles, the surprise song expectations have never been higher!
It's the final round of surprise song predictions for the US leg of The Eras Tour!
The 33-year-old is certainly saving the best for last as she performs six sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium.
With rumors flying that Swift will announce 1989 (Taylor's Version) at some point during her Los Angeles run, New Romantics is an obvious top pick.
One of just three remaining 1989 songs, the track would be the best fit for the tour, as it was the soundtrack for the 1989 World Tour music video back in 2016.
Both You Are in Love and I Know Places are options as well, with the former being the frontrunner among fans for a second 1989 pick.
With many fans expecting Swift to "reset" the surprise song options for the international leg, she's sure to pick the best of the best from the remaining selections for the US.
The biggest fan favorites? The Way I Loved You, Cornelia Street, Better Than Revenge, and Dress.
Still, there are a few other popular picks that may be the best way to give a sentimental farewell to the memories made in America.
What will Taylor Swift's final surprise songs be in the US?
August 9 will mark the final show, and New Year's Day just might be the best way to honor the tour.
During the Reputation Stadium Tour, Swift performed the track in a medley with Long Live, which is an ode to her memories on tour.
With Long Live now on the main setlist, New Year's Day is the perfect piano performance for the final night.
Along with this theme of reflection, Swift may play long story short or Dear Reader (perhaps even together!) to highlight her career journey so far and how she's grown over time.
I Can See You is another strong contender, as the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles has just announced a new exhibit featuring items from the music video.
Of course, with 12 surprise songs, there is space for at least one pick from each era, so of the remaining eras, Mary's Song, The Very First Night, and exile are all frontrunners.
Swifties will get to enjoy The Eras Tour for an impressive six nights in the coming week, and if you're not lucky enough to attend in person, be sure to hit up a live stream to experience the magic from home!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP