Taylor Swift extends The Eras Tour in North America with 15 new shows

Miami, Florida - Taylor Swift isn't saying goodbye to The Eras Tour in the US just yet, as she has now confirmed another North American leg in 2024.

Taylor Swift has added 15 more shows to The Eras Tour. © JOHN MEDINA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, the 33-year-old revealed 15 more shows on the sold-out stadium tour.

Swift will now also play three shows in Miami, three shows in New Orleans, and three shows in Indianapolis.

Along with the additional shows in America, the Anti-Hero singer is finally fulfilling Canadian fans' wishes with six nights at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024," Swift wrote in the announcement.

Gracie Abrams will join her as the opening act for the additional shows, which run from October 18 to November 23, 2024.

Registration through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program is now open.

Though her six shows in Los Angeles were expected to be her final performances in the US, rumors circulated that more American cities would be added to the list in a second US leg, and it turns out the theories were true!