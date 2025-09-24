Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship takes nasty turn after tresspassing incident

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's bad blood has reportedly deepened after a man trespassed onto Travis Kelce's home to serve the pop star deposition papers related to Blake's case against Justin Baldoni.

Taylor Swift is said to be "humiliated" after a man trespassed into her fiancé's home, and her friendship with Blake Lively (l.) may never recover. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Radar Online, the Love Story hitmaker is holding her ex-bestie responsible for the recent incident at her fiancé's home.

Taylor apparently believes that Blake "opened the door" to her legal drama with Justin and that the trespassing ordeal was "humiliating," thus ending whatever was "left of their bond."

Another tipster explained that the Bad Blood singer has "dealt with stalkers and security scares for years."

But, they noted, being dragged into the It Ends With Us co-star's war is a "different" level for her.

The insider shared that Taylor sees her implication in the legal battle as a "betrayal," adding that after the intruder was apprehended by cops, the Shake It Off singer has "decided she's done" and there's "no coming back" as the arrest "killed their friendship."

The man, believed to have been hired by Justin, was arrested after jumping the fence at Travis' home at 2 AM earlier this month in an attempt to serve Taylor deposition papers.

Justin, whom Blake has accused of sexual harassment and retaliation, has repeatedly attempted to drag Taylor back into the case after first naming her in his since-dismissed countersuit against his co-star.