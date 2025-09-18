Justin Baldoni hires Diddy's lawyer as Blake Lively battle takes dramatic turn
New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has tapped an attorney who represented disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs to join his legal team as the actor continues his fight against co-star Blake Lively.
People reported Thursday that Baldoni has added Alexandra Shapiro to his defense team in the high-profile court battle.
Shapiro defended Combs in the hip-hop mogul's trial earlier this year, where he faced charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
In July, the 55-year-old was convicted on two counts of prostitution-related charges, but was acquitted on the more serious indictments against him.
Along with Combs, Shapiro previously defended Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
Bankman-Fried was sentenced to more than two decades in jail last year after being convicted on charges of fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering.
Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in the 2024 romantic drama It Ends With Us alongside Lively, has been at war with the 38-year-old since she sued him for sexual harassment and retaliation last December.
Baldoni has denied the allegations, but his countersuit, which accused Lively of defamation and extortion, was tossed by a federal judge over the summer.
Both stars are expected to testify when the case goes to trial in 2026.
