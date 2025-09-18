Justin Baldoni hires Diddy's lawyer as Blake Lively battle takes dramatic turn

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has tapped an attorney who represented disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs to join his legal team as the actor continues his fight against co- star Blake Lively.

Justin Baldoni (l.) has added a new attorney to his team amid his legal battle against Blake Lively. © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

People reported Thursday that Baldoni has added Alexandra Shapiro to his defense team in the high-profile court battle.

Shapiro defended Combs in the hip-hop mogul's trial earlier this year, where he faced charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In July, the 55-year-old was convicted on two counts of prostitution-related charges, but was acquitted on the more serious indictments against him.

Along with Combs, Shapiro previously defended Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Bankman-Fried was sentenced to more than two decades in jail last year after being convicted on charges of fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering.

Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in the 2024 romantic drama It Ends With Us alongside Lively, has been at war with the 38-year-old since she sued him for sexual harassment and retaliation last December.

Baldoni has denied the allegations, but his countersuit, which accused Lively of defamation and extortion, was tossed by a federal judge over the summer.