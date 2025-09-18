Justin Baldoni hires Diddy's lawyer as Blake Lively battle takes dramatic turn

Justin Baldoni has tapped an attorney who represented Sean "Diddy" Combs to join his legal team as the actor continues his fight against co-star Blake Lively.

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has tapped an attorney who represented disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs to join his legal team as the actor continues his fight against co-star Blake Lively.

Justin Baldoni (l.) has added a new attorney to his team amid his legal battle against Blake Lively.
Justin Baldoni (l.) has added a new attorney to his team amid his legal battle against Blake Lively.  © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

People reported Thursday that Baldoni has added Alexandra Shapiro to his defense team in the high-profile court battle.

Shapiro defended Combs in the hip-hop mogul's trial earlier this year, where he faced charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In July, the 55-year-old was convicted on two counts of prostitution-related charges, but was acquitted on the more serious indictments against him.

Body found in rapper D4vd's Tesla identified as eerie details come to light
Celebrities Body found in rapper D4vd's Tesla identified as eerie details come to light

Along with Combs, Shapiro previously defended Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Bankman-Fried was sentenced to more than two decades in jail last year after being convicted on charges of fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering.

Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in the 2024 romantic drama It Ends With Us alongside Lively, has been at war with the 38-year-old since she sued him for sexual harassment and retaliation last December.

Baldoni has denied the allegations, but his countersuit, which accused Lively of defamation and extortion, was tossed by a federal judge over the summer.

Both stars are expected to testify when the case goes to trial in 2026.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Celebrities: