Will Taylor Swift dish on alleged Blake Lively falling out on Life of a Showgirl?

New York, New York - Swifties are speculating that Taylor Swift may dish on her alleged falling out with Blake Lively on her new album, but is there any weight to the theories?

Blake Lively (l.) and Taylor Swift are rumored to have fallen out over the Gossip Girl star's legal battle. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & ABACAPRESS

The 35-year-old pop star broke the internet this week with the news that her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be dropping this October.

Among the revealed tracklist was one eyebrow-raising title: Ruin the Friendship.

Though the phrase is often used in songs describing a friendship taking a romantic turn, some Swifties think it might be more literal and refer to the end of a friendship.

With that in mind, Blake Lively's name soon entered the chat, as the longtime pals were rumored to have drifted apart amid the 37-year-old actor's legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Last December, Blake sued the 41-year-old filmmaker for sexual harassment and retaliation, and Taylor was quickly dragged into the case when Justin's defamation countersuit – which has since been dismissed – mentioned the singer by name.

His legal team alleged that Blake invited Taylor over when the A Simple Favor star was presenting her script rewrites to Justin, who then claimed that the A-lister's presence made him feel pressured to accept Blake's changes.

Justin's attorneys also submitted a letter claiming that an anonymous source had alleged Blake threatened to release years of private texts with Taylor if the Grammy winner didn't publicly support her in the legal battle. The letter was ultimately tossed by a judge.

Amid all of the legal drama, sources have shed some light on how the situation has affected Blake and Taylor's relationship, and while there have been conflicting accounts, the consensus appears to be that the two have put their friendship on pause.