Will Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl? Japan's US embassy hilariously weighs in

Washington DC - The world's most famous Kansas City Chiefs fan will make it to see beau Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl, even though she is performing in Tokyo the night before, Japan's US embassy said Friday in a hilarious weigh-in.

The US Embassy to Japan reassured the public in a punny post on X that Taylor Swift will have enough time to make it from her concert in Tokyo to watch the Super Bowl. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@JapanEmbDC & REUTERS

Angsty fans have been speculating for days over how pop music icon Taylor Swift could do it all next weekend: perform a concert as part of her record-smashing Eras Tour in Tokyo, and hours later support star tight end Kelce as the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

But the Japanese embassy in Washington moved decisively to reassure the public, while revealing its staff are also fans who are not above punning on Swift songs in public statements.

"Are you ready for it?" it captioned the post on formal letterhead stationary.

"Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," the post on the embassy's account on X read.

"We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red."

The post was met with both excitement and bemusement by social media users.

"Somewhere in Japan's U.S. embassy, there's a Swiftie working in comms who had the best day at the office they've ever had," commented an X user.

"I don’t think you can get more famous than 'foreign embassy ensures she’ll make it back in time for date night.'" wrote another.