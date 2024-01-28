Taylor Swift steps out in style to cheer on Travis Kelce in Chiefs' AFC Championship

Baltimore, Maryland - Taylor Swift has arrived in Baltimore to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as the team fights against the Ravens for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift (c) traveled to Baltimore to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs compete in Sunday's AFC Championship. © Collage: Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The fan-favorite couple both got Swifties buzzing about the rumored return of Taylor's Reputation era with their style choices for Sunday's AFC Championship.

The 34-year-old pop star wore her hair in its natural curls, mirroring the style she rocked for the cover shoot of the 2017 album.

She was accompanied by Brittany Mahomes as she made her way to a suite in M&T Bank Stadium, where she was seated with Keleigh Teller and Cara Delevinge.

Travis, meanwhile, went full Reputation (Taylor's Version) with an all-black entrance fit, complete with a gold chain.

The showdown is the Chiefs' final obstacle standing between them and a spot in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.