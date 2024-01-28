Taylor Swift steps out in style to cheer on Travis Kelce in Chiefs' AFC Championship
Baltimore, Maryland - Taylor Swift has arrived in Baltimore to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as the team fights against the Ravens for a spot in the Super Bowl.
The fan-favorite couple both got Swifties buzzing about the rumored return of Taylor's Reputation era with their style choices for Sunday's AFC Championship.
The 34-year-old pop star wore her hair in its natural curls, mirroring the style she rocked for the cover shoot of the 2017 album.
She was accompanied by Brittany Mahomes as she made her way to a suite in M&T Bank Stadium, where she was seated with Keleigh Teller and Cara Delevinge.
Travis, meanwhile, went full Reputation (Taylor's Version) with an all-black entrance fit, complete with a gold chain.
The showdown is the Chiefs' final obstacle standing between them and a spot in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl LVIII if the Kansas City Chiefs make it?
The winner of Sunday's AFC Championship game will go on to play either the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions in the hopes of taking home the Lombardi next month.
Should Kansas City make their way in, Taylor's attendance is likely, but with an Eras Tour stop in Tokyo, Japan, the night before, the Karma songstress will be battling a bit of jet lag if she makes the trip.
Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.
Cover photo: Collage: Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP