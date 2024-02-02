Who is Taylor Swift sitting with at the 2024 Grammys?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has reportedly been seated next to one of her long-time musician friends at the 2024 Grammy Awards!

The 34-year-old pop star is confirmed to be adding the star-studded ceremony, which will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

According to a new seating chart revealed on Thursday, Taylor is expected to sit next to fellow singer Lana Del Rey.

The 38-year-old Margaret artist is a long-time friend of Taylor, and she was recently featured on Snow on the Beach from her 2022 album, Midnights.

Some Swifties held out hope that the Cruel Summer songstress would attend the awards show with boyfriend Travis Kelce, but with the Kansas City Chiefs busy preparing for the Super Bowl, the athlete is unable to make the trip due to a strict practice schedule.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for," Travis said on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week.

Taylor has earned six total nominations with her work on Midnights, including Record of the Year (Anti-Hero), Song of the Year (Anti-Hero), Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance (Anti-Hero), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Karma feat. Ice Spice), and Album of the Year.