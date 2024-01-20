Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl if Travis Kelce and the Chiefs make it?

Las Vegas, Nevada - It's still unclear whether Travis Kelce will make it to this year's Super Bowl, but fans are already wondering whether Taylor Swift would brave jet lag to support her lover in the stands between her own international concerts.

Taylor Swift will be back on the road by the time the Super Bowl is played, but she may still be able to attend if Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are playing. © collage: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Anti-Hero singer will be on the Asian leg of her historic Eras Tour in Tokyo on February 10, with Super Bowl LVIII kicking off the next day in Las Vegas.

Thanks to the difference in time zones, though, the Japanese capital is 17 hours ahead of Sin City.

It's not out of the realm of possibility for the Grammy winner to sideline convenience and sleep to make sure the two-time Super Bowl winner sees Swift cheering in the stands, decked out in full Kansas City Chiefs regalia.

After all, she'd have the better part of a week to recover before her next tour date. She's set to hit the stage again on February 16 in Melbourne, Australia – which is 19 hours ahead of Vegas.

Swift said in her Time Person of the Year interview, published last month, that her physical and mental well-being comes second to showing up for her devoted fan base, who have often shelled out thousands to see her musical retrospective.