Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl if Travis Kelce and the Chiefs make it?
Las Vegas, Nevada - It's still unclear whether Travis Kelce will make it to this year's Super Bowl, but fans are already wondering whether Taylor Swift would brave jet lag to support her lover in the stands between her own international concerts.
The Anti-Hero singer will be on the Asian leg of her historic Eras Tour in Tokyo on February 10, with Super Bowl LVIII kicking off the next day in Las Vegas.
Thanks to the difference in time zones, though, the Japanese capital is 17 hours ahead of Sin City.
It's not out of the realm of possibility for the Grammy winner to sideline convenience and sleep to make sure the two-time Super Bowl winner sees Swift cheering in the stands, decked out in full Kansas City Chiefs regalia.
After all, she'd have the better part of a week to recover before her next tour date. She's set to hit the stage again on February 16 in Melbourne, Australia – which is 19 hours ahead of Vegas.
Swift said in her Time Person of the Year interview, published last month, that her physical and mental well-being comes second to showing up for her devoted fan base, who have often shelled out thousands to see her musical retrospective.
Taylor Swift resumes The Eras Tour in Tokyo on February 7
"I know I'm going on that stage whether I'm sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed," she told Time. "That's part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I'm going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure."
Such an event took place in November, when a record-breaking heat wave in Rio de Janeiro left one Swift fan dead. The superstar, "shattered" by the young woman's death, postponed a subsequent performance until it was cool enough for her team and concertgoers to enjoy the event safely.
The Chiefs – who won the Super Bowl last year and in 2020 – were among eight teams to advance to this weekend’s divisional round.
The other teams still in contention for the most-watched sports event of the year, which will take place at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, include the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cover photo: collage: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP