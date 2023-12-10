Will Democrats use Taylor Swift to help take down Donald Trump in 2024?

Far-right wingers believe that Taylor Swift's recent Time Person of the Year honor is the first step in Democrats' plan to use her to beat Donald Trump.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - A new far-right internet conspiracy theory claims that Democrats are planning to use Taylor Swift to help in their ongoing battle to keep Donald Trump from returning to the White House, but is there any truth to it?

The pop sensation was recently dubbed TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for 2023, and it makes perfect sense considering her complete domination of today's pop culture world. But the far-right, who have always had a weird relationship with the star and her legion of Swifties, haven't been a fan of the news, and a new conspiracy floating around the web says she is involved in a bigger, sinister plot by liberals to keep conservatives from getting everything they want. The theory was started, or so she claims, by far-right provocateur Laura Loomer. Celebrities Ryan O'Neal, star of Love Story and Paper Moon, has passed away In a bizarre post on Loomer's website, writer Charles Downs repeatedly praises her in a cult-leader kind of way while outlining her "reporting" on Swift's involvement in what he calls "the left's voter influence scam." Loomer's deep investigative reporting began back in September when she detailed in a social media post that Swift's NFL player boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was "paid by Pfizer to encourage people to get Covid boosters" by participating in advertisements for the company. She also noted that Alex Soros, the son of the far-right's favorite billionaire boogeyman George Soros, was a financial backer in Scooter Braun's controversial buy-and-sell deal that cost Swift the masters of her first six albums. Is there a connection? Loomer sure seems to think so.

Is there any truth to ""the left's voter influence scam" theory?

Taylor Swift: American pop music icon, or power hungry elitist? The far-right says the latter. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP "Do you think that in their efforts to beat Donald Trump in 2024 and destroy America that [George and Alex Soros] would have made a deal with Taylor Swift to help give her back the rights to all of her albums as long as she helps get Democrats elected in 2024?" Loomer asked. Loomer says she has "provided the receipts" to her claims when really she has done nothing but draw far-fetched conclusions by connecting ideas, not facts. Despite this, her theory has been shared around far-right online circles and viewed over 2 million times. Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne stuns in Forbes 30 Under 30 photoshoot "Soon people will come to realize that Taylor Swift is being utilized by the DNC as a way to get zoomers to the polls in 2024." So, is there any truth to this conspiracy? Well, the answer is a bit of a mixed bag. While you could try to make the argument that the young girl who got popular from songs like Love Story and You Belong with Me is a money-obsessed, power-hungry elitist who is hell-bent on taking over the world one conservative vote at a time, you also have to admit it's a bit of a stretch.

The more likely explanation is that Swift simply has left-leaning opinions and views that don't align with a lot of people on the right, and that doesn't prove that she is being paid or propped up to have them.

Taylor Swift has publicly criticized Donald Trump and endorsed Democrat politicians

Swift has gained the ire of some on the right after she endorsed Democrat Phil Bredesen over Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, which Trump publicly criticized. She then doubled down in 2020 as she bashed the then-president for "stocking the fires of white supremacy and racism" throughout his time in office, ultimately endorsing Joe Biden and urging her young fans to register to vote. Loomer's theory does have a bit of truth to it - politicians and political interests use pop-culture figures and other notable individuals with influence all the time to help push their agendas. Even her very own Trump has propped up musicians, such as Kid Rock and Kanye West, by hosting them at rallies or even the White House. It's not a bizarre concept, nor is it inherently evil.

With as much influence as Swift has not just on her fans but American culture as a whole, the right sees her as a threat to their own agenda, which is valid. But acting as though the idea of her supporting politicians and views she believes is somehow nefarious and deserves disdain is not only hypocritical but intellectually dishonest.