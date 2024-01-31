Travis Kelce gushes over "beautiful" Taylor Swift romance
Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce has opened up about his romance with Taylor Swift as he got candid about how the pair navigates all of the attention surrounding them as a couple.
On Wednesday, the 34-year-old tight end appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he was surprisingly open about his relationship with Taylor.
"It's been a crazy, crazy ride that I could've never anticipated, but I'm having fun with it," he said of the fanfare surrounding the romance.
Travis addressed the criticism they have gotten as a pair, particularly those who argued the relationship was some sort of stunt for publicity.
"Hopefully, everyone realizes that we're just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man," he said. "It's nothing more than that. As much as the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it."
Travis continued on to gush over the "wonderful year" they have had together, even responding to Pat McAfee's remark that he and Taylor were "in love" by adding, "It's a beautiful thing, isn't it?"
As for their next big outing, fans will have to wait for the Super Bowl to see them reunite publicly, as the NFL star confirmed that he cannot attend the 2024 Grammy Awards with Taylor.
Will Travis Kelce attend the 2024 Grammy Awards with Taylor Swift?
"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for," he said, adding that his strict practice schedule for the Super Bowl will prevent him from traveling to the ceremony.
The Anti-Hero artist is confirmed to be attending the ceremony but will not perform, contrary to earlier rumors. Her work on 2022's Midnights has scored her six total nods, including Album of the Year.
The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 4, while the Super Bowl will take place a week later on Sunday, February 11.
