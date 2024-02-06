Toby Keith: Country music legend passes away after health struggles

Norman, Oklahoma - Country music star Toby Keith has passed away at the age of 62, a statement on his website said Tuesday morning.

Country music legend Toby Keith passed away at 62 after a painful battle with stomach cancer. © REUTERS

The multi-talented singer, producer, and actor died "peacefully" on Monday, just over two years after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

He was "surrounded by his family," the statement said, adding: "He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Keith, who scored 11 Platinum albums across his multi-decade career, announced his cancer diagnosis in June 2022 and later described his struggles with the disease as "pretty debilitating."

He leaves behind wife Tricia Lucus, whom he married in 1984, three children, and four grandchildren.