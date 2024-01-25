Tom Holland's massive Avengers bonus got sent to the wrong actor!

New York, New York - British actor and White Lotus villain Tom Hollander often gets mistaken for Spider-Man star Tom Holland, but occasionally it works in his favor – like when he got the payslip for the other man's seven-figure movie bonus!

Tom Hollander (l.) said he once received Tom Holland's bonus payslip after being confused for the Marvel star. © Collage: Mike Windle & Astrid Stawiarz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hollander, who also had turns in Pirates of the Caribbean and Pride and Prejudice, at one time shared an agent with the younger Marvel alum.



This week, the 56-year-old told late night host Seth Meyers that his agency had once sent him an email containing a payslip with an "astonishing" sum and labeled as the first tranche of a box office bonus for The Avengers.

"I don't think I'm in The Avengers," Hollander thought to himself as he opened the mail, he told Meyers.

"It was an astonishing amount of money," he said. "It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one."

"And it was more money than I'd ever (seen)," Hollander added. "It was a seven-figure sum."